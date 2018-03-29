Rain Moves Out, Bringing Dry Air for Friday

Showers have affected Mid-Michigan for much of the day, but most of that activity is dying down as the evening goes on.

Tonight

Detroit Tigers opening day has been postponed until Friday afternoon because of the rain we've received today.

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will stick around this evening, but most of us have seen the end of the rain. A few lingering isolated sprinkles or light showers are possible in the Thumb before 9:00 tonight, then we'll all remain dry into tomorrow.

Low temperatures overnight are expected to tumble into the middle 20s under the influence of chilly northern winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday

Friday morning's commute will feature a blanket of clouds across our skies, but sunshine will have a couple opportunities to peek through those clouds in the afternoon. Cloud cover will vary throughout the day in intervals of mostly and partly cloudy conditions with a north-northwest wind 6 to 12 miles per hour shifting to the south-southwest in the evening.

Temperatures will rise back into the middle 40s in most locations, with a few areas that see more sunshine reaching the upper 40s.

Overnight temperatures will hold near the 30 degree mark under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday

Easter Weekend will turn dreary on Saturday, with rain and snow showers arriving to go along with windy conditions. High temperatures outside will touch the middle 40s, but planning to stay indoors might be an excellent idea.

