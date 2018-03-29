Rain showers have arrived

The clouds were a bit stubborn on Wednesday, but at least it was a dry day. Now rain showers have moved back into the region for today. Details on the forecast below.

Today & Tonight

Detroit Tigers opening day has been postponed until Friday afternoon because of the rain we're receiving today. At least the showers will move out of here by game time tomorrow and we'll be left with sunshine for Friday.

This afternoon, the rain showers continue to stream across Mid-Michigan. Radar is showing plenty of rain, but because of dry air near the surface, it may not be reaching the ground in every single spot. If so, it will feel more like a mist to light rain drops. Heavier pockets of rain are not out of the question, especially points south of the Bay. Showers will pick up this afternoon especially from the Tri-Cities east into the Thumb and southward toward I-69 before eventually ending late tonight.

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 40s, with overcast gloomy skies.

Want to keep tabs on the rain all day? Track it with our Interactive Radar!

Rainfall totals won't be particularly impressive, with around .25" expected at the most, with many areas coming in well under that mark.

The rain will come to an end this evening and some cloud cover will gradually clear out as we get closer into tomorrow morning. Expect lows in the 20s out the door Friday, with winds turning northwesterly around 5-10 miles per hour.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.