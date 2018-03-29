Showers return for Thursday

The clouds were a bit stubborn on Wednesday, but overall it was a pretty nice day across Mid-Michigan. But we knew as we entered the second half of the week, things were going to turn a bit unsettled and it starts today with showers moving back into the region.

Today & Tonight

Showers have been facing an uphill battle against some of the dry air still hanging on from our nice day yesterday, but it looks like as the morning has gone on, more of that activity is starting to reach us at the surface. Even so, rain doesn't appear to be overly heavy this morning.

We did manage some late day sun yesterday, hazy at times, but clouds quickly returned overnight. That kept our temperatures in the middle to upper 30s in most areas overnight. With that mild start, we should still manage highs into the 40s today, with a few low 50s not out of the question.

Showers will eventually pick up steam, especially east of a line from Alma to the Tri-Cities, which includes the Thumb and I-69 corridor. While areas to the north and west are seeing a few passing showers this morning, chances are lower as we get farther into the morning and afternoon.

Rainfall totals won't be particularly impressive, with around .25" expected at the most, with many areas coming in well under that mark. Showers should end this evening, and while skies will remain cloudy early on, we'll likely see at least a little clearing overnight. Better clearing as the hours pass Friday.

Lows should fall into the 20s overnight, with winds turning northwesterly around 5-10 miles per hour.

