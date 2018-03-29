Kroger offering same-day delivery services in Mid-Michigan

Nearly one hundred Kroger stores across Michigan, including in the Genesee County area, are now offering same-day delivery.

According to a press release from the Kroger Company of Michigan, the grocery store chain is expanding its partnership with the retail delivery service Instacart to 94 stores - including store locations in Burton, Davison, Flint and Grand Blanc.

>>See all the locations offering same-day deliver here<<

The delivery service allows shoppers can choose from produce, dairy, frozen products and personal items. A trained Instacart shopper will shop and deliver the items within two hours.

The service is offered seven days a week. The price of the delivery depends on the amount of the order.

You have to spend at least $10 an order to qualify for the service, and some orders may include “Busy Pricing” due to high volume periods of ordering.

Kroger also offers a membership plan that allows free, two-hour delivery for orders over $35 with a yearly or monthly fee.

Online shopping and delivery services are also offered at Walmart and Meijer.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.