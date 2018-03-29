Kroger offering same-day delivery services in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Kroger offering same-day delivery services in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Kroger logo Kroger logo
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Nearly one hundred Kroger stores across Michigan, including in the Genesee County area, are now offering same-day delivery.

According to a press release from the Kroger Company of Michigan, the grocery store chain is expanding its partnership with the retail delivery service Instacart to 94 stores - including store locations in Burton, Davison, Flint and Grand Blanc. 

>>See all the locations offering same-day deliver here<<

The delivery service allows shoppers can choose from produce, dairy, frozen products and personal items. A trained Instacart shopper will shop and deliver the items within two hours.

The service is offered seven days a week. The price of the delivery depends on the amount of the order.

You have to spend at least $10 an order to qualify for the service, and some orders may include “Busy Pricing” due to high volume periods of ordering.

Kroger also offers a membership plan that allows free, two-hour delivery for orders over $35 with a yearly or monthly fee.

Online shopping and delivery services are also offered at Walmart and Meijer.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.