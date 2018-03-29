Detroit Tigers postpone Opening Day game due to weather - WNEM TV 5

Detroit Tigers postpone Opening Day game due to weather

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
DETROIT (WNEM) -

The Detroit Tigers have postponed their Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to inclement weather.

The team made the announced on their Twitter page.

The game has been rescheduled for Friday, March 30 with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m.

All paid tickets for today’s game will be honored for Friday’s game or can be exchanged for any future regular season game in the next 12 months, the team said.

