Michigan fans gather for Final Four send-off

Hundreds of Michigan fans gathered outside the Crisler Center to cheer on the Wolverines as they left for the Final Four on Wednesday.

“Just love the team, the team, the team. We’ve been with these guys all season and we want to be here when they go to San Antonio,” said Michigan fan Michael Laskowsky.

Most of the people in the crowd came from Ann Arbor or Metro Detroit, but some people made the trip from Mid-Michigan.

“Big Michigan fan, season ticket holder for football games. Get to as many basketball games as I can,” said Fenton resident Jeff Anderson.

With the pep band playing, and fans going wild, the team made their way to the stage, and the captains spoke first.

“These last four weeks have been really special and it’s a huge part to you guys. All the support you’ve given us has meant a lot,” said Duncan Robinson, a senior.

Then Head Coach John Beilein took the mic and made one promise.

“They are going to be on fire this weekend.”

Most fans said that they wanted to be on-hand for the send-off because they won’t be making the trip to Texas. They said this was as close as they’d get to the Final Four.

