Police report car break-ins in Flint Township neighborhoods - WNEM TV 5

Police report car break-ins in Flint Township neighborhoods

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Flint Township Police are telling people to be on alert after several car break-ins have been reported.

The department has reports of people breaking into vehicles in residential areas near Maple Avenue and Fenton Road.

Residents are reminded to lock your cars and remove any valuables, even loose change.

If you notice anything suspicious, call 911.

