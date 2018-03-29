Detroit Tigers Friday Opening Day Weather Forecast

March 29th was supposed to be the Detroit Tigers opening day, but the rain unfortunately canceled the game. Now the Tigers are scheduled for tomorrow, March 30th at Comerica Park. Still at 1:10 PM taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates. If you are planning to head to Detroit or go to Comerica Park here’s what you can expect weather-wise for Friday.

Tailgating

If you are starting the day early, will be under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s, reaching the 40s by noon.

First Pitch

Partly sunny skies by 1:10 PM. Temperature in the middle 40s.

After the Game

Partly cloudy skies. Temperature near the lower 40s.

Entire Day Breakdown

You will not need the rain gear this time, but layering appropriately will be ideal. Temperatures will be chilly, but at least we’ll have the sunshine.

Have a fun and safe time!

