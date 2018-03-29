Man found dead next to apartment complex, investigation underway

Three men are behind bars after police busted a drug deal that started in California and ended in Saginaw.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
The father of a Mid-Michigan teen who died in an officer-involved shooting says his son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Police say three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in suburban Detroit.More >
Authorities say a suspect was shot by a homeowner during a break-in attempt at a home in Branch County.More >
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
Don’t be so quick to toss out that junk mail, before you look inside.More >
The game has been rescheduled for Friday, March 30 with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m.More >
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
