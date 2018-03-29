Man found dead next to apartment complex, investigation underway

Flint Township Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead outside an apartment complex.

At around 7:14 a.m., there was a medical call to the Miller West Apartments, G-3100 Miller Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man dead next to one of the buildings.

Investigators tell TV5 that a passerby had noticed the body, and thought the person was sick or sleeping, and called 911.

It’s not clear how the man died, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Officials said the man was not a resident of the complex, but knew someone living there.

