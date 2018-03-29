Man found dead next to apartment complex, investigation underway - WNEM TV 5

Man found dead next to apartment complex, investigation underway

Posted: Updated:
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Flint Township Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead outside an apartment complex.

At around 7:14 a.m., there was a medical call to the Miller West Apartments, G-3100 Miller Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man dead next to one of the buildings.

Investigators tell TV5 that a passerby had noticed the body, and thought the person was sick or sleeping, and called 911.

It’s not clear how the man died, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Officials said the man was not a resident of the complex, but knew someone living there.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.