State's tobacco quitline offers free nicotine patches, gum, lozenges to new enrollees

If you’re thinking about quitting smoking, the state wants to help.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its telephone coaching and nicotine replacement therapy program to all Michigan residents through May 31.

During that time, the Michigan Tobacco Quitline is offering a two-week supply of nicotine gum, patches or lozenges for free to all new enrollees.

You can call the Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW to enroll. You must be 18-years-old or older and meet basic health requirements.

"Callers using NRT along with coaching, such as through a telephone-based service like 800-QUIT-NOW, can increase their chances of becoming smoke-free by five times the rate of someone quitting cold turkey," said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Providing access to free NRT during this promotion might just be the jump start someone needs to quitting smoking tobacco for good.”

