Bay City Housing Commission announces smoke-free housing policy

The Bay City Housing Commission is changing its policies to make all of its properties “smoke-free”.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has mandated all public housing authorities, nationwide, must have a smoke-free policy in place by July 31, 2018.

The Bay City Housing Commission’s policy is set to become effective on May 1, 2018, at which time all units will be going smoke-free.

Bill Phillips, CEO of the Bay City Housing Commission, explained to TV5 that the commission has been moving in this direction for the last year or two, and has provided resources to help people stop smoking if they choose to do that. Phillips also said those resources will continue to be available.

Meetings have also been held to communicate the upcoming changes.

Some non-smokers have spoken out during those meetings talking about the effect their smoking neighbors have had on their homes and health.

Some residents who smoke have said they are considering relocating rather than give-up smoking on property.

