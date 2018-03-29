Saginaw schools host 'Real Talk' program to help teens make better decisions

Students took a time out from their spring break on Thursday to learn how the decisions they make right now could have lasting impacts on their lives for years to come.

Saginaw schools hosted its annual youth and parent event to teach young people things like how to avoid STDs, unplanned pregnancies, how to interact with officers and much more.

“It gives us something positive to do and it educates us,” said Jaron Latimore, student.

The program called “Real Talk” is designed to teach teens like Latimore about making smart decisions as they grow into young adults.

“Practice safe sex. Don’t do drugs. And it gives me new and different people to be around,” Latimore said.

Freddie Marshall is one of the parents who attended the activities. She said it’s important for her children to be there.

“They need this. They need to come out and learn. More parents need to come out also and with them. Because it teaches them how to respect themselves and to respect others,” Marshall said.

Marshall also participated in the “Real Families of Saginaw” parent empowerment day. It was held in conjunction with the Real Talk event.

“The kids get a lot of environment out of this and they learn a lot of different things from the different activities,” Marshall said.

Organizers with the event said they enjoy helping make a difference in the community.

“I just love seeing the kids have a good time, enjoying themselves, not worrying about drama or anything else that might go on,” said Amanda Forsmark, director of Real Talk.

Forsmark said Thursday’s activities would not be possible without help from the community.

“This is the eighth year that we’ve put on Real Talk. We host it at Saginaw High every year. It’s sponsored through Great Lakes Bay Health Centers and our teen pregnancy prevention grant,” Forsmark said.

As for Latimore, he said he is already thinking about the next Real Talk event in 2019.

“Thank you Ms. Amanda and I look forward to coming again next year,” Latimore said.

