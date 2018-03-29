Tenants of fire-damaged apartments to wait 1 year before moving back in

Months after an apartment fire forced dozens of people from their homes, tenants are facing another setback.

It happened at the Greenhill Apartments in Midland back in July. The complex is home to senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Now, residents won’t be able to move back in for another year.

“Well, I really wasn’t too surprised because I figured I was going to be in this apartment two Christmases and one has passed and this is going to be another one,” said Gail Parish, tenant.

The apartments sustained about $2 million in damage from the fire, which displaced tenants.

“I plan on going back to Greenhill. It’s the only place in Midland that’s low-income and I am low-income,” Parish said.

It’s about more than just money for Parish. She wants to feel that sense of community again.

“Get back to the way things were. Be with my friends there. Because we’re scattered all over. We’re in Saginaw. We’re in Bay City. You know, there’s some people that I think she even offered some places in Flint,” Parish said.

In a statement through its PR firm, Altman Management - the owner of Greenhill Apartments – said, “We have been in constant communication with our residents about the reopening of our apartment community in about a year’s time.”

The business went on to say they are excited about planned renovations and look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as possible. The company also said it is fortunate the partnership with HUD has allowed its residents to keep affordable housing while Greenhill Apartments is restored.

It could be March of 2019 or later before Parish is allowed back into her home. While that makes her nervous, she said she plans on taking it one day at a time.

“You know, you have to take the good with the bad. And lately, it’s all been bad. So, there’s nothing I can do about it. So, I’m just trying to let it go and carry on,” Parish said.

