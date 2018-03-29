Lions sign free agent center Wesley Johnson

The Detroit Lions have signed free agent center Wesley Johnson.

The Lions announced the move Thursday. Johnson started 15 games last season with the New York Jets.

Johnson was drafted in 2014 by the Pittsburgh Steelers but did not appear in any games that year. He played in 10 games for the Jets the following season and made eight starts in 2016.

Lions center Travis Swanson had concussion problems last year and is now a free agent. Guard Graham Glasgow can also play center and was the starter there at the end of last season.

