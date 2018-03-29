Bay City delays Independence Bridge opening

Bay City has delayed the opening of the Independence Bridge.

The bridge was expected to reopen at the end of March, but has been delayed until mid-April, the Department of Public Works said on Thursday.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the balancing and counterweights for the lift span operation will be more complex than anticipated. At this time, the bridge is expected to be open April 14 or sooner," the department said.

It is unclear what impact, if any, this will have on the shipping season - which starts Sunday, April 1.

