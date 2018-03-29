Bay City delays Independence Bridge opening

Three men are behind bars after police busted a drug deal that started in California and ended in Saginaw.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
The father of a Mid-Michigan teen who died in an officer-involved shooting says his son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Police say three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in suburban Detroit.More >
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
Authorities say a suspect was shot by a homeowner during a break-in attempt at a home in Branch County.More >
Don’t be so quick to toss out that junk mail, before you look inside.More >
