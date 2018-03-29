SVSU baseball Secures Home Opener Victory Over Davenport

UNIVERSITY CENTER — The SVSU Baseball team opened up their first home series of the year against Davenport University Thursday (Mar. 29) afternoon. The Cardinals went on to defeat the Panthers 5-2 and headed to a 3-2 GLIAC record and 16-8 overall. Davenport falls to 12-10, 2-3 in conference play.

Davenport knocked one on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning to take the first lead of the game over SVSU.

Saginaw Valley responded in the bottom of the fourth when Derrek Clyde scored on a throwing error by the DU pitcher on a failed pickoff attempt. The Cardinals and Panthers remained knotted up until the bottom of the sixth.

Quincy Jones reached on a fielder's choice, RBI, in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Craig Wilson, unearned.

Todd Paperd followed closely behind with an RBI single down the left side, plating Jordan Swiss. Saginaw Valley took the lead 3-1 over Davenport after the completion of sixth inning.

A solo homer for Davenport puts cut the lead to one in the top of the seventh innning. This would be the final count on the board for the Panthers.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dean Marais stole second, advancing to third on the error. Collin Winters then stole third and scored on a throwing error by DU catcher to take the lead 4-2.

Paperd followed closesly behind and had an RBI single up the middle, plating Dean Marais, for the final run of the contest.

Saginaw Valley State went on to win 5-2 over the Panthers and go up 1-0 in the series.

Amani Godfrey (4-0) worked a complete game allowing only five hits and two runs.

Inside the Box Score:

The Cardinals totaled eight double plays in todays victory over the Panthers.

Paperd had three hits on four appearances with two RBI's.

Winters went 2-4 with one run scored.

Adam Fitzgibbon , Swiss , Winters and Marais all had one stolen base.

SVSU is currently leading the conference in batting average with a .306.

Up Next...

The Cardinals will continue play against Davenport with a doubleheader beginning Friday (Mar. 30) afternoon at 1 p.m. at the SVSU Baseball Complex.

