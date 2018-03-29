The calm before winter returns

Our weather has been flip-flopping all week, and that trend continues on Thursday. A pair of storm systems converging on the Great Lakes led to gray skies and occasional showers, and a steadier rain farther south that postponed Opening Day at Comerica Park for the first time in history. We'll take a mulligan on Friday before seeing some wintry conditions return in time for Easter weekend.

Overnight

With low pressure and a secondary cold front slipping south and east of Michigan, clouds will begin to break up overnight. While that part is great, the passing cold front will also make for a chillier night compared to the previous few. Lows will slide into the middle and upper 20s by morning, accompanied by a NNW wind at 5-15 mph. That will mean wind chills in the lower 20s and teens at times.

Friday

A portion of a high pressure system in the nation's midsection will spill over into the Great Lakes on Friday, flipping our weather back the other way. It will be a variable sky throughout the day, but we can expect the sun to make plenty of appearances. That means the second attempt at opening day for the Tigers will go off without a hitch.

High temperatures will remain pleasant, climbing back into the mid 40s for most of the region. Expect cooler readings near the lake shore, where the mercury will likely be limited to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be manageable out of the NNW at 6-12 mph. You're going to want to wring everything you can out of Friday (we sure say that a lot this time of year), because some very big changes are right around the corner.

Easter Weekend

A potent storm system will emerge from the northern Rockies on Saturday, tracking across northern Wisconsin and across the U.P. On the front end, we'll see rain spread in across Michigan during the morning, with temperatures reaching the low and middle 40s. During Saturday afternoon and evening, unseasonably cold air will spill in on the storm's back end, as a cold front sweeps across the state.

Rain will begin to mix with snow across most of the region, and will likely changeover completely at times along the M-55 corridor. We'll see the system depart late Saturday evening, bringing an end to the the wintry mess. The vast majority of the region will see no significant snow accumulation, but folks along M-55 could pick up around 1" of slushy, wet snow. Up to 2" is possible across Roscommon County. Keep it tuned to TV5 for updates as we get closer to the event.

Aside from the chance for a stray morning flurry, Easter Sunday will see improved conditions...from the standpoint of sky conditions. Sun and clouds will share the skies, but temperatures are going to be downright cold. Highs will only top the low and mid 30s, putting us 15 degrees more below average for the first day of April.

I'd love to tell you that this shot of cold Easter weather will be brief, but the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast would beg to differ.

