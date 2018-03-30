Flint Township construction company fined $154,000 over employee injuries

A Mid-Michigan company has been socked with a $154,000 fine over injuries to two employees - one of whom died weeks later.

RSB Construction Services of Flint Township was investigated after two employees fell, on separate days, off a pole barn roof in Goodrich. One employee died a few weeks later due to their injuries, while the other employee sustained serious injuries.

RSB was cited by the state for three serious violations, including not providing fall protection for an employee engaged in roofing activities on a low sloped roof; not training employees in fall protection; and not coordinating an accident prevention program.

The state did not say when the injuries occurred nor did it release the names of the victims.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.