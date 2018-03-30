Michigan preps for Chinese satellite's re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

A space station made in China is out of control and on a collision course with Earth. Officials say Michigan is in the danger zone, prompting the state to activate its Emergency Operations Center.

“After the first two missions they lost control of the station and it’s just been tumbling ever since,” said Mike Murray.

And what goes up, must come down.

Murray is an astronomer with the Delta College Planetarium in Bay City. He said small pieces from the Chinese satellite could survive re-entry into Earth’s orbit.

Those pieces could land right here in Michigan – and soon!

“The re-entry time has been narrowed down to, get this, April 1st - no fooling - with anywhere between 16-hour window before or after,” Murray said. “With Michigan, we're right towards the edges of where the extreme northern latitudes might come down. The odds are just a little higher that it could come down at this latitude.”

Now, before you think the sky is falling – the likelihood that you’ll get hit is small.

“You have a better chance of winning the lottery,” Murray said.

Still, Governor Rick Snyder is activating the State Emergency Operation Center to keep a close eye on the situation.

If pieces of the satellite do fall from the sky and crash into Michigan, authorities said you need to keep your distance because it is toxic and you need to call 911 right away.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.