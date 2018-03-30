Heads up, drivers! Michigan's insurance fee is going up

The cost of driving is about to go up.

The state's fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for injured drivers is rising to $192 a year.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association made the announcement Thursday, March 29.

The cost is currently $170 dollars. The state said the spike is due to higher than expected claims.

The fee covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.

