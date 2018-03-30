Heads up, drivers! Michigan's insurance fee is going up - WNEM TV 5

The cost of driving is about to go up.

The state's fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for injured drivers is rising to $192 a year.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association made the announcement Thursday, March 29.

The cost is currently $170 dollars. The state said the spike is due to higher than expected claims. 

The fee covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.

