Police find three missing children safe in Michigan

Authorities say they have found three Michigan children taken by their non-custodial parents.

Three Rivers Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Alert Thursday evening for Nehemiah Sweet, 6, Benjamin Sweet, 5, and Mila Sweet, 2.

Investigators said the children were believed to be with their mother, 32-year-old Audra Sweet, and father, 32-year-old Adam Wayne Sweet. The parents did not have legal custody of the children and were not allowed to take them, according to officials.

Police said the children were found safe in Calhoun County, but would not release any more details.

