Quiet Friday, wet & windy Saturday, cold air for Easter

It was another day of showers in Mid-Michigan yesterday, but as we get ready to close out the workweek, we'll be ending it on a dry note. While the dry weather to end the workweek will be nice, a more potent storm system will be on the way for the weekend.

We're breaking that down below, as well as your Easter Sunday!

Today & Tonight

The showers from Thursday are now history, with just some leftover cloud cover passing through Mid-Michigan this morning. Those clouds are mostly high-level clouds, which allowed our temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s in many areas, around 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Winds aren't too crazy this morning, but we have just enough to take some wind chills down in the teens and low 20s, so be sure you're dressing appropriately out the door today.

Some of those clouds will be around, especially this morning, but we should see at the very least a brighter day than yesterday with mainly high clouds, but skies may be a bit hazy at times. We should see a jump into the middle 40s for highs this afternoon in most areas, cooler near the lakeshore.

Expect problem-free travel conditions tonight, along with a smooth night for any Friday evening plans. Temperatures will start in the low 40s, before falling through the 30s later this evening. Expect lows a few degrees on either side of 30.

Saturday

Things will be changing quite a bit on Saturday, especially late in the morning and afternoon. A storm system moving in from the west will be bringing the possibility of rain and snow, along with some gusty winds.

If you're up early on Saturday, around 7-9 AM, we will be dry in most areas. However, rain and snow will be quickly on the heels of our increasing cloud cover, with chances really increasing toward 10 AM - 12 PM from west to east..

Snow chances will be highest the farther north you go, mainly north of the Tri-Cities. It is possible some of that snow may accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, but we only expect any totals to be around an inch or less, two at most, mainly around Roscommon, northwest Clare, and Ogemaw counties.

As temperatures warm up, we should see everything transition over to rain in all areas. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 40s in the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and areas south, with low 40s expected in our northern counties.

Showers will continue into the evening, with a gusty line of showers possible late in the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts on Saturday could reach 40-50 miles per hour, meaning Wind Advisories may be issued. If those gusts are realized, we may see some power outages.

As that system pulls away, most of the showers will come to an end, but with cooler air filtering in on the backside, we could see anything leftover change to snow. No significant accumulation would be expected. Some lake-effect showers may continue into the overnight.

Lows on Saturday night will be around the low 20s.

Sunday

Easter Sunday looks much better than Saturday, but it comes with a compromise. While Mother Nature will give us a break from wet weather, only a few isolated lake-effect flurries/snow showers, we will be a lot cooler.

Expect high temperatures to only reach into the lower and middle 30s on Sunday. If you're headed out for church services early in the morning, plan for temperatures in the 20s, but wind chills mostly in the teens.

Winds won't be quite as strong on Sunday, around 10-15 miles per hour out of the west, but still strong enough to keep wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. We'll have some lake-effect cloud cover around, but it does look like sunshine won't be a complete stranger throughout the day.

Have a great Easter weekend!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.