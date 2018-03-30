Windy and colder for Easter Weekend

Good weather was the order of the day on Good Friday, but it also marked the literal calm before the storm. Winter's fixing for a comeback for Easter, and it will be coming in with quite a roar.

WIND ADVISORY in effect for all of Mid-Michigan from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM Saturday. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected Saturday afternoon, along with gusts of 45-55 mph at times.

Read up on the full Easter weekend forecast below!

Saturday

If you have any loose objects around your home (garbage cans, patio furniture, etc), you'll want to get them secured first thing Saturday morning. Many of us will likely wake up to some early sunshine, but don't let that lull you into a false sense of security. A fast-moving storm system will race across the northern Plains and into the Great Lakes, leading to rapidly-deteriorating conditions by late-morning.

Winds will increase quickly, and quite drastically out of the southwest by midday. We'll hit 15-25 mph in the sustained category alone, with potential gusts as high as 45-55 mph at times. These winds will be an issue well into the evening, and will only add to the other problems we face with this system; namely a mix of rain and snow.

>> Keep track of every facet of this weekend storm from the First Warn 5 Weather Lab! <<

Rain and snow will arrive with the increasing winds right around midday, dividing the region roughly in half. Cooler temperature north of the Bay will lead to an initial period of a wintry mix, or even plain snow along M-55 through roughly 3:00 PM. A quick, slushy accumulation of up to 1" of snow will be possible, with parts of Roscommon County in line for up to 2". During that time, just about everyone else will be seeing rain.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the low and middle 40s by mid-afternoon, and could even flirt with 50 along parts of I-69. That will lead to a complete changeover to rain. Any snow that accumulates in our northern counties will melt quickly in the warming temperatures, with periods of rain continuing regionwide into Saturday evening. I wouldn't even rule out a stray rumble of thunder during the evening when a cold front sweeps across Michigan.

Rain will come to an end around 8:00 PM, but the fun doesn't stop there. Winds will turn sharply toward the northwest behind the passing cold front, and our temperatures will begin to dive. Riding in on those cold winds could be a few leftover lake effect snow showers as skies begin to gradually clear. With temps set to fall quickly into the 20s, we will also be at risk for rapid freezing of any leftover moisture on the roads.

Sunday

Easter Sunday looks much better than Saturday, but it comes with a compromise. While Mother Nature will give us a break from wet weather, only a few isolated lake-effect flurries/snow showers, we will be a lot cooler.

Expect high temperatures to only reach into the lower and middle 30s on Sunday. If you're headed out for church services early in the morning, plan for temperatures in the 20s, but wind chills mostly in the teens.

Winds won't be quite as strong on Sunday, around 10-15 miles per hour out of the west, but still strong enough to keep wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. We'll have some lake-effect cloud cover around, but it does look like sunshine won't be a complete stranger throughout the day.

Have a great Easter weekend!

