Safety tips for your Easter egg hunt

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is warning parents to watch out for potential safety hazards before your family or neighborhood Easter egg hunt.

“For kids, the Easter egg hunt is the most anticipated event of the holiday. It's also fun for parents to watch, as long as you're watching out for potential safety hazards beforehand,” the department posted on Facebook.

Here are some outdoor and indoor Easter egg hunt safety tips:

Safety Walk Through

The most important thing to do before you start hiding Easter eggs is to survey the entire area to check for any safety hazards. This step is better to complete a day or two in advance. That way if you find an area that needs to be cleaned up or roped off, you'll have time to get the job done. Walking through last-minute or in the morning while you're trying to put the finishing touches on your outdoor Easter decorations won't always give you enough time to properly identify the risks and fix the safety hazards.

Strictly Off-Limits

Sometimes it's easier to limit potential safety hazards by creating boundaries instead of trying to secure every single area of your lawn. For larger areas, especially if you're hosting a bigger Easter egg hunt, make it clear that these spaces are off-limits. Stow away garden tools and lock them in the shed, rope off sensitive areas like flower gardens where you don't want kids trekking, and add reinforcements like stove top covers indoors. Don't forget to communicate what's off-limits before you start the hunt.

Crawling & Climbing

Where you hide your eggs doesn't determine where the kids will go. Remember that kids think there are eggs hidden everywhere, so every potentially unsafe place needs to be checked, roped off, or monitored. If you're hosting a large Easter egg hunt, put all the parents to work monitoring designated areas of the yard or house. This way you'll be able to make sure kids aren't climbing too high, pulling patio door curtains, crawling into thorny plants, or getting tangled in electronics.

Always Watching

Even if you've double and triple checked your Easter egg hunting grounds, that doesn't mean it's a good idea to let kids loose and sit back out of sight until they can't find anymore eggs. After a long morning of holiday preparations and Easter events, it's tempting for parents to use the hunt as a break. As well-deserved as this break may be, the Easter egg hunt is when parents need to be the most alert.

