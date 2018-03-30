Second teen in Midland officer-involved shooting released with tether

The second Midland teen who was arrested at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting has been released from juvenile detention.

The Midland County Prosecutor’s Office said the 16-year-old, who has not been named since he is a minor, was released March 21 with a tether so he can attend school.

The shooting happened about 1:39 a.m. Monday, March 12 on the 2000 block of E. Ashman Street in Midland. Officers were called to the area for reports of two suspects breaking into a vehicle. When police arrived, they said one suspect allegedly took off running.

During the foot chase, police said 16-year-old Jaden Marsh aimed and fired a gun at an officer. The officer returned fire, hitting Marsh in the leg. Marsh then shot himself in the head, the boy’s father told TV5.

The second teen has been charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle to steal items valued at less than $200, conspiracy to break into a vehicle to steal, and receiving and concealing stolen property.

The prosecutor’s office said the teen had no direct involvement in the shooting of his friend and cooperated with police immediately.

