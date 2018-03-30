Police: Girlfriend brings man to hospital with gunshot wound

Authorities are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Chief Don Pussehl with Saginaw Township Police Department said the man was brought to Covenant Hospital about 8 a.m. Friday by his girlfriend. The girlfriend lives in Saginaw Township, so his department was called to investigate.

"Detectives are at the hospital now trying to talk to the victim and his girlfriend to determine exactly where the shooting may have occurred. Both subjects gave limited information to the hospital staff," Pussehl said.

