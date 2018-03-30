BREAKING: At least 1 hurt after semi, car crash in Thomas Twp.

At least one person was hurt in a crash involving a semi in Saginaw County.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Gratiot Road in Thomas Township.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports the crash happened between a semi and a car. Injuries are reported, but it’s unknown how many people are hurt or their condition.

Officers have eastbound and westbound lanes on Gratiot Road closed at Bacon Street.

