Man pleads guilty in Lansing Community College threat

A 19-year-old Michigan man charged following a threat that prompted Lansing Community College to evacuate in November has pleaded guilty to making a false report or threat of terrorism.

Damian Douglas Walker entered the plea Thursday and told the court he may have been trying to convey a joke. The Lansing State Journal reports he faces a minimum sentence of up to a year in jail.

Walker was arrested at his Lansing-area apartment, shortly after the college's campuses in Lansing, Delta Township and East Lansing were closed.

Authorities say one of Walker's friends told police Walker told him via text to avoid LCC and sent him video of him loading AR-15 rifle magazines with "thousands of rounds of ammunition on the floor." Police found two rifles, magazines and ammunition.

