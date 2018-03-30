Blue Moon happening this weekend

On March 31, we’ll experience a Blue Moon, which will be the 2nd Blue Moon of 2018. We haven’t had 2 Blue Moons in a year since 1999 and this won’t happen again until the year 2037.

What exactly is a Blue Moon? A Blue Moon is a name to describe the second full moon of a calendar month.

We had a Blue Moon on January 31, 2018. It was also a Supermoon which underwent a total eclipse. You’ll see another full moon that will be a Blue Moon this weekend, on Saturday night. Both are the second of two full moons to fall within a single calendar month.

Having two Blue Moons in a year is very rare! We haven’t had a year with two Blue Moons since 1999, and this won’t happen again until January and March, 2037.

Even our next single year Blue Moon won't happen again until 2020. They occur on average once every 2.7 years, so this is something you won't want to miss.

Can a moon be blue in color? Yes, although it’s very rare to see a moon that’s colored blue. You need precise and unusual atmospheric conditions; like certain sized particles of dust or smoke to create a shaded blue color.

In this instance, the Blue Moon will most likely not actually be blue in color.

Will you be able to see the Blue Moon here in Mid-Michigan?

