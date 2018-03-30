Fugitive may be in Bay City, Auburn area - WNEM TV 5

Fugitive may be in Bay City, Auburn area

Mackenzie Allen Coyer (Source: Crime Stoppers) Mackenzie Allen Coyer (Source: Crime Stoppers)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

He’s wanted on multiple charges including arson and assault, and he’s believed to be in the Bay City, or Auburn area.

A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered to track down 24-year-old Mackenzie Allen Coyer.

Coyer is 5’7”, and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Bay County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

