Police searching for missing 10-year-old Michigan girl - WNEM TV 5

Police searching for missing 10-year-old Michigan girl

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: MSP Source: MSP
LIVONIA, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Livonia Police Department said Brelyn Harris-Treadway left her home in Livonia sometime Thursday night. Investigators believe she may be walking to her father’s home in the area of 8 Mile and Lahser in Detroit.

Brelyn is described as 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has braided hair and the front two braids are dyed blue.

She was last seen wearing a white and brown “bomber style” fur coat.  

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.