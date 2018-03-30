Police searching for missing 10-year-old Michigan girl

Authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Livonia Police Department said Brelyn Harris-Treadway left her home in Livonia sometime Thursday night. Investigators believe she may be walking to her father’s home in the area of 8 Mile and Lahser in Detroit.

Brelyn is described as 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has braided hair and the front two braids are dyed blue.

She was last seen wearing a white and brown “bomber style” fur coat.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.