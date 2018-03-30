Discussions begin for improvements in 21 school districts

The Michigan Department of Education will be starting their discussions with 21 school districts to improve struggling schools in the state.

“These will be positive, yet conversations with leaders of these districts to get their struggling schools back on track,” said State Superintendent Brian Whiston. “We want to provide as many local and state-level partners as possible to help students in these schools be successful.”

The department of education wants to improve their achievement levels through its third wave of Partnership Agreements.

Whiston said the Partnership Districts have laid the foundation for stronger schools, educators, and greater success in the students.

The state superintendent will arrange Partnership District meetings with 21 districts, including three in Mid-Michigan:

Flint School District

Genesee STEM Academy

Saginaw Preparatory Academy

MDE is removing 33 schools from the list of "priority” schools as they have shown improvement in their academic success.

The department of education said test scores have improved and will continue to improve in these schools.

Currently, there are 16 Partnership Districts in Michigan.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.