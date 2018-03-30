Teen charged in false bomb threat at Corunna High School

Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros has confirmed a 13-year-old girl has been charged after she admitted to police that she wrote a threat on the inside of a bathroom stall at Corunna High School.

Chief Chiros said the 13-year-old is being charged as a juvenile with one count of reporting a false terrorist threat which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.

The threat was discovered in a bathroom stall on Monday, March 26.

Police said the threat read “Tomorrow here I am going to place a bomb and have all my friends shoot up the school.” A March 27 date was written in the stall as well.

Chiros said after the threat was found, the school was put in secure mode while a Michigan State Police bomb dog was brought.

Police did not find a bomb and classes continued as normal the following day.

Chiros said police were able to identify a suspect and after an interview, she confessed to the threat.

The 13-year-old did not tell police why she wrote the threat in the bathroom stall.

The teen is suspended from school and was released to her parents.

