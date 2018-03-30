Mega Millions lottery reaches its fourth largest jackpot

Hopefully you’re feeling lucky on this Friday evening, $521 million is on the table in tonight’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.

It’s the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The odds of winning the big prize are microscopic, but that is not stopping many from getting their tickets.

“Mega Millions! It’s a dream,” said Raed Alsahuri.

Alsahuri has a lot to be excited about. He owns Trogans Party Store in Saginaw where he sells Mega Millions tickets.

“It’s a good chunk of money. It’s big money yeah,” Alsahuri said.

Alsahuri has sold winning tickets before, but he said he would love to sell the big one tonight.

“That’s a dream come true,” Alsahuri said.

Alsahuri, known by many around here as Magic Man, has sold over $550,000 in winning lottery tickets.

He said we would he would get a $50,000 cut if that winning Mega Millions ticket comes from his store.

“Vacation. Hawaii I’m coming,” Alsahuri said.

But if a winner doesn’t emerge from Trogans, Alsahuri hopes the lucky numbers are played by someone from the Wolverine state.

“I wish everybody good luck,” Alsahuri said. “I wish somebody from Michigan they win it. It’s always another state. We don’t need that. We need it in Michigan here.”

