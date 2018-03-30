Woman sentenced to prison in fatal crash

A Mid-Michigan woman was sentenced to prison for causing a fatal crash in 2016.

On May 18, 2016, April Wardwell was driving under the influence of methamphetamine when she failed to stop and crashed into another vehicle, the Clare County Prosecutor's Office said.

Carol Bradley was driving the other vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two other women who were passengers in Bradley's vehicle. They were seriously injured in the crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Lake Station Avenue and W. Maple Grove Road in Lake.

Wardwell was arrested on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, one count of driving with a suspended driver's license causing death, two counts of driving with a suspended driver’s license causing serious injury, one count of reckless driving causing death, two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, and possession of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 23, 2018, Wardwell entered a no contest plea to operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Wardwell was sentenced to serve five years to 15 years in prison on March 26, 2018. She will receive credit for 417 days already served.

