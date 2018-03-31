Victim identified after deadly pedestrian crash in Flint Twp

Police have identified the victim involved in a deadly vehicle crash in Flint Township.

On Friday, March 30 at 8:20 p.m., Flint Township police officers responded to a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian on West Bristol Road at Carmanwood Drive.

The pedestrian, 52-year-old Michael Shelby from Flint, was killed in the crash.

The initial investigation shows that Shelby was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 20-year-old man from Flint.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Det. McBride at (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or visit www.crimestoppersofflint.com

