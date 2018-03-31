Police seek 2 men in slayings of man, woman in Detroit home - WNEM TV 5

Police seek 2 men in slayings of man, woman in Detroit home

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
WNEM WNEM
DETROIT (AP) -

Authorities say two people were fatally shot in a Detroit home.

Police officers say they found a man and woman at the home on the city's west side early Saturday with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman is believed to be in her 30s and police say the man was 51.

Investigators say two men suspected in the slayings fled from the home in a white vehicle.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.