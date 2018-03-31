Head-on collision hospitalizes woman in Sanilac County

One woman was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision crash in Sanilac County.

On Friday, March 30 at 12:30 p.m., Sanilac County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident on South Lakeshore Road, near the intersection with Galbraith Line Road.

According to Sanilac County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Zeller, a 2008 Pontiac G6, being driven by a 54-year-old Burtchville woman, was northbound on South Lakeshore Road and pulled into the left lane to turn into a business.

At the same time a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by a 51-year-old Lexington man, was southbound on South Lakeshore Road.

The sheriff’s office said the Burtchville woman went into the path of the Lexington man and collided with his vehicle.

The Lexington man and his passengers, a 50-year-old Lexington woman and a 54-year-old Holt woman, were medically treated and released from the scene.

The Burtchville woman was taken by Croswell EMS to McLaren Hospital in Port Huron.

Traffic was rerouted while the scene was being cleared and investigated.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

All drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts with airbags being deployed.

The crash remains under investigation.

