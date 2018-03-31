MSP investigating 40 passenger bus crash on US-127

Michigan State Police are investigating a privately-owned tour bus crash that injured three of its 40 passengers.

The crash was reported on northbound US-127 near mile marker 204 in Lyon Township at 3:26 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

Troopers on the scene reported that three people had serious injuries, but are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Troopers have closed off the northbound lanes of US-127 near the crash and are rerouting traffic onto Old 27, then north to North Higgins Lake Road where traffic will re-enter onto US-127 north.

