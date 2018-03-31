Watch out! Eggs are falling from the sky in this Easter event

The day’s wet, windy weather caused a change in plans for a popular local helicopter egg drop.

Organizers hoped the spectacle in the sky would take place, so they moved up the timing of the event to get it in before the weather changed and for the kids on the ground, it was one big shell game.

This isn’t your ordinary Easter egg hunt because these eggs can fly.

It’s called the Easter Egg Helicopter Drop, at Life Church in Saginaw, an event open to children of all ages from around Mid-Michigan.

“We just want to see people come together in the great lakes Bay region,” said Pastor Jonathan Herron from Life Church. “So it’s free, people are bringing kids, making memories, and having fun this Easter weekend.”

Herron said this is the church’s sixth annual egg drop, and that it continues to grow in popularity each year.

For these kids, it’s been an amazing day, with over 30,000 eggs dropping down from the sky.

But it’s not just the kids having a good time either, many parents also get egg-cited to see these eggs take flight.

No doubt an experience, they won’t soon forget.

