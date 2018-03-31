Breezy conditions continue overnight

We have seen just about everything but the kitchen sink today. After starting with sunshine, clouds filled in the sky, it started to rain, and some spots even received some snow. Our other issue has been our winds gusting over 30 mph through the afternoon. On the bright side, Easter will be a little more on the quiet side.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan until 11 p.m. this evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. This will cause a few power outages, in addition to broken tree limbs. Stay up to date with the advisory with our Alerts Page.

Tonight

Any leftover rain will changeover to snow as a cold front passes through the area tonight. The snow will be diminishing overnight with very little additional accumulation expected. That cold front will allow our temperatures to drop into the low 20s. Even if you don't receive snow, the roads will freeze overnight because of the colder temperatures. Use caution on the roadways if you head out early in the morning. We'll still also have breezy winds out of the west northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times. However, the winds will stay below advisory levels overnight. See how strong the wind is in your neighborhood with our Wind Tracker.

Tomorrow

It will be dry for your Easter Sunday. Folks around Houghton Lake may wake up to a few flurries, but those will diminish quickly in the morning. The rest of our day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the west at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Even with the wind shift, our temperatures will top out in the upper 30s. See how cool the temperature is in your neighborhood with our Current Temperature Map.

Early Next Week

Monday will be our driest and warmest day we have all week. The day will start out with some sunshine before clouds begin to move in during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s. After that, our temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the week. Tuesday our highs will manage to hold in the low 40s before falling into the upper 30s on Wednesday. Our next system will also be bringing us a mixed bag of precipitation that may make travel messy across Mid-Michigan.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.