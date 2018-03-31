Monday will be the warmest day of the week

Temperatures will rebound tomorrow after today's chilly temperatures. Unfortunately, our temperatures will be staying below average through the rest of the week.

Tonight

High pressure settles in tonight, which will lead to a repeat of last night. Skies will be mostly clear and that will allow temperatures to drop into the low 20s in most areas and even into the teens in some spots. See how cool it is in your neighborhood with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be lighter out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Monday will still be dry, even with high pressure sliding to the east. We'll start the day with plenty of sunshine, but will see clouds increase later in the afternoon. High temperatures will actually be the warmest we'll see all week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will still be light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

It gets messy to start the day on Tuesday. Our next system moves into Mid-Michigan Monday night into Tuesday, just in time for Tuesday morning's commute. This will be another system that will bring us a mix of rain and snow. The precipitation will be more scattered than it was for us on Saturday, but everyone will have a better chance at snow this time around. Track the wintry mix across Mid-Michigan with our Interactive Radar. Behind the system, temperatures cool off into the 30s and a few flurries will be possible through the end of the week.

