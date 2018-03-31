Time for a new Michigan fishing license as 2018 season opens - WNEM TV 5

Time for a new Michigan fishing license as 2018 season opens

Posted By Stephen Borowy
LANSING, MI (AP) -

If you're planning to go fishing in Michigan, be advised that you need a new license.

Sunday kicks off the 2018 fishing license season and regulation cycle. Newly obtained licenses will be good through March 31, 2019.

To get one, visit a local retailer or Department of Natural Resources Customer Service Center. Or, use the E-License system to make an online purchase.

Among regulations are a new opening date for muskellunge harvest season, which starts the first Saturday in June. A new catch-and-immediate-release season is open all year.

A new group of waters has been added where anglers may retain additional brook trout. And a new registration system is in place for anglers who harvest a lake sturgeon or muskellunge.

More information is available from the Michigan Fishing Guide.

