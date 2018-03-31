Metro airport push attracts firms, jobs near Detroit

A development organization is renewing efforts to use thousands of acres of vacant land near metro Detroit's airport to attract more companies to the area.

The Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corp. has already secured nearly $350 million in investments and an expected 2,300 jobs from Amazon, Penske Logistics and Brose North America.

The three companies are expected to begin operations within the next year. Officials anticipate about $68.8 million in tax revenue over the next 15 years from the companies.

Aerotropolis focuses on recruiting corporate investment and expansion in the immediate region surrounding the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

