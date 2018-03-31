Metro airport push attracts firms, jobs near Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a privately-owned tour bus crash that injured three of its 40 passengers.More >
A Mid-Michigan woman was sentenced to prison for causing a fatal crash in 2016.More >
He’s wanted on multiple charges including arson and assault, and he’s believed to be in the Bay City, or Auburn area.More >
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >
Ten seconds into the video, Salamoni shouts, "Don't f----- move or I'll shoot your f---- a--. Put your f------ hands on the car." The video shows Salamoni's gun very close to the right side of Sterling's head.More >
On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it." At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."More >
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >
One person was hurt in a crash involving a semi in Saginaw County.More >
Police say a Utah man tied up two teenagers, stabbed them to death and dumped their bodies in an abandoned Utah mine shaft.More >
The skeletal remains of a 10-year-old Arizona boy who vanished nearly 2 years ago were found in a desolate field a few miles away from his home.More >
