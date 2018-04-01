Caseville city waters show Trihalomethane levels above drinking - WNEM TV 5

Caseville city waters show Trihalomethane levels above drinking standards

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
CASEVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

The city of Caseville is working to fix their drinking water standards.

That’s after the city’s water system was recently tested showing Trihalomethane (TTHM) levels were above drinking water standards.

The city said it is not an emergency, the standard is 80 parts per billion, but Caseville shows 88 parts per billion.

The city says residents do not need to use an alternative water supply, such as water bottles, but if they have specific health concerns, then they should consult their doctor.

Long-term side effects of high levels of TTHM include possible kidney or liver damage and increases risks for cancer.

The city said the TTHM tends to spike in August due to the water temperature being warmer.

The Caseville Water Plant will be working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to determine the best way to comply with the maximum contaminant level.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.