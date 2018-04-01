Michigan health departments get money to fight hepatitis A

Health departments around Michigan are getting a share of $500,000 in grants to help combat the state's hepatitis A outbreak.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the funding includes $20,000 each to 25 county health departments toward increasing vaccination outreach to high-risk populations. Hundreds of cases have been reported.

A list of health departments getting the new funding is posted online. The ones in Mid-Michigan include:

Allegan County Health Department

Bay County Health Department

Huron County Health Department

Ionia County Health Department

Midland County Health Department

Tuscola County Health Department

Twenty departments that are part of the outbreak jurisdiction were already awarded $2.5 million. The state says that all departments now have received funding to fight hepatitis A.

The money is part of a $7.1 million appropriation approved by the Legislature last year to address the hepatitis A outbreak.

The disease attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever, and jaundice.

