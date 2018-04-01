Michigan health departments get money to fight hepatitis A - WNEM TV 5

Michigan health departments get money to fight hepatitis A

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Health departments around Michigan are getting a share of $500,000 in grants to help combat the state's hepatitis A outbreak.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the funding includes $20,000 each to 25 county health departments toward increasing vaccination outreach to high-risk populations. Hundreds of cases have been reported.

A list of health departments getting the new funding is posted online. The ones in Mid-Michigan include:

  • Allegan County Health Department
  • Bay County Health Department
  • Huron County Health Department
  • Ionia County Health Department
  • Midland County Health Department
  • Tuscola County Health Department

Twenty departments that are part of the outbreak jurisdiction were already awarded $2.5 million. The state says that all departments now have received funding to fight hepatitis A.

The money is part of a $7.1 million appropriation approved by the Legislature last year to address the hepatitis A outbreak.

The disease attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever, and jaundice.

