Police: Man injured after shooting at Lansing officers

One person is injured after exchanging gunfire with Lansing Police officers Saturday afternoon.

According to police, just after 10:00 a.m. officials received reports of shots fired inside a residence in the area of MLK and Mary Avenue.

As officers responded to that area, a description of the suspect was given to police and they began to patrol the area to search for the person responsible for shooting inside that residence.

Shortly after that, an officer spotted the 25-year-old Lansing man just after 11 a.m. in the area of MLK and Dunlap.

According to police, when the officer approached the man he took out a gun and started shooting at the officer.

That’s when the officer took cover and fired back, leading the suspect to flee on foot.

That officer was not injured and was able to provide a description to responding officers who then created a perimeter.

At that time, Lansing Police requested mutual aid including the Michigan State Police who brought out a helicopter to hover around the area.

Just before 12:30, the helicopter located the individual hiding between a building and concrete barrier in the 2900 block of South MLK at a property that is an abandoned lumber yard.

Officers then tightened up the perimeter, called in tactical resources and took the man into custody.

But, it did not go smoothly.

The suspect took out his gun and started firing at police.

A couple officers returned gunfire and struck the suspect multiple times.

He was treated on scene then taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Luckily, no officers or any other individuals were hurt in the incident.

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says three of the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol for the department when an officer fires their weapon.

The Michigan State Police is now investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 CBS. All rights reserved.