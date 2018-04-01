Davison-Richfield Fire Dept. investigating Easter house fire

The Davison-Richfield Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a two-story Richfield home.

The fire department received a call at 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 1 from a passing driver that a home was on fire in 11000 block of Richfield Road.

Davison-Richfield Fire Chief Mike Wright said the fire was on the second story of the home.

Wright said most of the smoke and fire damage was contained to the second floor.

The residents of the home were at church when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

