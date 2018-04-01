MSU addresses student’s racial slurs on social media - WNEM TV 5

MSU addresses student’s racial slurs on social media

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan State University sends a message to its students following the circulation of a racist post on social media.

According to the Detroit Free Press, last week a freshman at MSU brought attention to a post she said was offensive.

The post showed a woman with the n-word written on paper attached to her forehead along with other photos of offensive language.

The university sent out a letter condemning the actions saying, “hate has no home here on our campus.”

A spokesperson for MSU said officials have been in contact with the student who posted the offensive material and are listening to students.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.