MSU addresses student’s racial slurs on social media

Michigan State University sends a message to its students following the circulation of a racist post on social media.

According to the Detroit Free Press, last week a freshman at MSU brought attention to a post she said was offensive.

The post showed a woman with the n-word written on paper attached to her forehead along with other photos of offensive language.

The university sent out a letter condemning the actions saying, “hate has no home here on our campus.”

A spokesperson for MSU said officials have been in contact with the student who posted the offensive material and are listening to students.

