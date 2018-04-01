Hundreds fill Cathedral of Mary for Easter celebration

Hundreds of people packed the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption to celebrate Easter believed by many as the holy day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Father Thomas McNamara began the service by singing the Michigan fight song.

The Wolverines advanced to the National Championship game, defeating Loyola Chicago Saturday.

“I paused wondering what’s happening to sister Jean today,” McNamara said. “The 98-year-old Chaplin for Loyola, if she were here today I’m sure she would be doing this.”

But there’s a bigger reason why McNamara chose this song. He said by changing two words, victors to victor and heroes to hero, that describes the great victory of Jesus Christ.

“Hail to the victor valid,” McNamara said. “Hail to the concrete hero. Hail to Jesus our Lord. The savior of this world.”

So despite the sports reference, McNamara was actually using the lyrics to convey a deeper meaning. Wanting parishioners to think hail to the victors Jesus Christ.

Remembering why so many people honor Easter.

“We have the gift of human existence,” McNamara said. “We enjoy it right now, but that existence will be transformed one day and go on forever, that’s the heart of Easter.”

As for the parishioners on hand they say they enjoyed today’s event.

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has been in the news a lot lately, that’s because two of its priests are currently suspended.

They are facing sexual assault allegations, but that topic was not brought up during the service or by people who attended it today.

